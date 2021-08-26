Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders suspended the search for Adianel Morales, Thursday, pending new information.
The captain of the fishing vessel Bigfoot reported Morales missing Tuesday, at approximately 11 p.m., less than 1 mile from Marquesas Key to Sector Key West watchstanders.
Air and surface crews searched 3,555 sq. miles.
Search crews were:
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
- Coast Guard Station Key West
- Coast Guard Cutter Brant
- U.S. Navy Marlin airplane
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
- Florida Fish and Wildlife airplane
If anyone has information pertaining to the search, please call Sector Key West at 305-292-8727.
