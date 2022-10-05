Coast Guard suspends search for missing couple, dog off Key West

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended the search Monday for two missing boaters and their dog near Wisteria Island, in the Florida Keys, pending new information.

Missing are Omar Millet and Betsy Morales.

Millet contacted Coast Guard Sector Key West Command Center watchstanders, Sept. 27, at approximately 11 p.m. reporting his vessel’s anchor line broke and his vessel was adrift.

Due to Hurricane Ian, Sector Key West was unable to immediately launch rescue assets and crews, but provided emergency instructions along with establishing a communication schedule.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, Sector Key West Command Center watchstanders were unable to make contact with the Millet and Morales and Coast Guard air and surface assets were launched to begin search efforts.

Coast Guard crews and partner agencies searched more than 15,171 square miles, an area larger than the state of Maryland.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Omar Millet and Betsy Morales,” said Lt. Cmdr Elizabeth Tatum, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy and is only made after careful consideration of all the available facts.”

Crews from the following units and agencies were deployed in the search:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Key West

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

U.S. Navy

If anyone has information on Omar Millet and Betsy Morales’ whereabouts, please call Sector Key West watchstanders at 305-292-8727.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.