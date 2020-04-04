Coast Guard suspends search for missing canoers near Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md — The Coast Guard suspended the search Friday evening for two canoers who went missing near Herring Bay, Maryland, Thursday evening.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region command center initially received a report from Maryland State Police members that two individuals were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay and not seen again by the reporting individual.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan

Coast Guard Station Annapolis

Coast Guard Station Oxford

Coast Guard Station St. Indigoes

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

Maryland State Police

Maryland Natural Resource Police

Anne Arundel County Fire Rescue

Coast Guard personnel searched a combined total of 3658 square miles over air, sea, and land over a period of 26 hours.

“This was a difficult case, and even more difficult to make the decision to suspend the search,” said Cmdr. Matthew Fine, deputy sector commander and active search suspension authority at Sector Maryland-National Capitol Region command center. “Our crews and partners did everything they could to find them. We’ve kept the family informed at every step during the search, and our thoughts are with them tonight.”