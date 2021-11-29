Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off Florida Keys

MIAMI — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for missing boater, 35-year-old Jason Heath, pending new information.

Heath’s father reported to Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m., that his son was overdue, and he was last heard from around noon on Nov. 22.

A Monroe County Sheriff officer reported conducting a welfare check of Heath’s last known location. The family’s 25-foot blue center console was missing from the residence. Jason’s wallet, vehicle and his three dogs were found at the residence.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Jason Heath,” said Capt. Adam Chamie, commanding officer, Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy.”

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 15,380 square miles, roughly 1 1/2 the size of Maryland.

Search and rescue crews include:

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Key West

Coast Guard Cutter William Flores

Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo

Coast Guard Auxiliary Air

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jason Heath, please contact the Coast Guard Sector Key West command center at 305-292-8727.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.