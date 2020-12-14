Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Port Isabel, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a missing boater in Lower Laguna Madre near Port Isabel, Texas.
A body matching the description of the missing boater was located by a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin aircrew and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department boat crew recovered the body.
On Sunday, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from the South Padre Island Police Department stating a family member called in saying the boater left from the West Polaris Boat Ramp in South Padre Island at noon Saturday and was excepted to return by 6 p.m.
A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew located an 18-foot vessel with no signs of anyone on board and began searching the area.
“The Coast Guard offers our dearest condolences to the family,” said Ensign Sarah Williams, command duty officer, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “We would like to thank our local partner agencies for their assistance throughout this search.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station South Padre Island
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- South Padre Island Police Department
- Port Isabel Police Department
