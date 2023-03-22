Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near NAS Pensacola

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing boater near Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.
Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 9 hours, covering more than 106 square miles. Missing is a 29-year-old Caucasian male with black hair, last seen wearing a camo jacket and jeans.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a notification at 6:20 a.m. from NAS Pensacola security that a man had swam onto the base after their 14-foot skiff had capsized, and that another boater was missing.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launches of a Coast Guard Station Pensacola 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing boater.
“Suspending a search and rescue case is a difficult decision made only after carefully considering all variables involved in the case,” said Lt. Cmdr. Erica Brewton, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector Mobile. “Our hearts are heavy, and we offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”
Rescue crews involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station Pensacola
- Naval Air Station Pensacola
- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision
- Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
- Pensacola Fire Department
