Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Jones Inlet, N.Y.

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing boater near Jones Inlet.

At 10:08 a.m. Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center watch standers received a call from the good Samaritan vessel BRETT ALLIE 5 that they had come upon a motor vessel that had capsized with four people in the water.

Within minutes of receiving the call, Coast Guard Station Jones Beach launched two response boats that located and recovered one person in the water. The person was transferred to Long Beach Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The BRETT ALLIE 5 had also recovered two people that were clinging to the vessel’s hull and wearing lifejackets. They were transferred to South Nassau Medical Center.

There were 11 total boat crews and four helicopter crews utilized in the search — three boats and two helicopters being Coast Guard assets — which covered a combined 655 square miles searching for the fourth passenger.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those who were lost and affected by this tragic incident,” said Cmdr. Valerie Boyd, a search and rescue mission coordinator with Sector Long Island Sound.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound

Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod

Coast Guard Cutter Shrike

Coast Guard Station Jones Beach

Nassau County Police Aviation

New York Police Department Aviation

Oyster Bay Marine Rescue

Hempstead Bay Marine Rescue

Freeport Marine Rescue

Atlantic Beach Marine Rescue

Lawrence Cedarhurst Marine Rescue

The Coast Guard search is suspended pending the development of new information.

