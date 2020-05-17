Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Delaware City

DELAWARE CITY, Del. — The Coast Guard suspended the search Saturday night for a boater that went missing Friday evening four miles south of Delaware City.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center had received a report that a boater contacted emergency services when his friend went missing after their boat capsized in waters around Augustine Beach.

A Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched along with a Coast Guard Station Philadelphia boat crew to search for the missing person.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 18 hours over 120 square miles.

“It is never an easy decision to suspend a search,” said David Umberger, command duty officer at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “Our condolences go out to the family of the missing individual, and we urge everyone to be safe by wearing life jackets, bringing safety equipment when out on the water and making float plans prior to boating.”

Also involved in the search were the New Castle and Penn Port Fire Departments, members of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, and a Delaware State Police helicopter aircrew.

