Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Cedar Key

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Coast Guard suspended search efforts Sunday evening for a missing boater one mile offshore of Cedar Key.

Deceased is David Savioe, 33, and missing is Michael Sedor, 39.

A Coast Guard Station Yankeetown crew discovered a body matching the description of Savioe, Saturday, shortly after 7 a.m. near his sunken vessel “Dog House.”

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 125 hours covering 1,332 square nautical miles.

“One of the toughest parts of the job is suspending search and rescue efforts, and we do not make this decision lightly,” said Capt. Matthew Thompson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg. “It is only after the Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Levi Sheriff’s County Office, and local partner agencies saturated every possible area that we must make this call.”

A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 11 a.m., Wednesday reporting debris in the water. Upon notification, watchstanders deployed Coast Guard crews to search the area with the help of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Levi Sheriff’s County Office diving crews.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Station Yankeetown 27-foot boat crew

The Coast Guard Cutter Crocodile crew

The Coast Guard Cutter Diamondback crew

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine crews

Levi Sheriff’s County Office crews

