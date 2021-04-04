Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater near Aransas Bay

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing boater near Aransas Bay, Texas. A body matching the description of the missing boater was located by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
On Friday, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from Rockport Dispatch stating two boaters had been ejected from a vessel near Trout Bayou.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port Aransas 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew and a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.
A good Samaritan located and safely recovered one of the boaters.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends,” said Cmdr. Dawn Prebula, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi response chief. “We appreciate the efforts of our partners and volunteers who assisted in the search. All mariners are reminded to always wear a lifejacket when out on the water.”
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station Port Aransas
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
- Rockport Police Department
