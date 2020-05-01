Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater 80 miles east of Cape Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing boater 80 miles east of Cape Canaveral, Friday.
The Coast Guard suspended its search after searching more than 3,996 square miles.
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a report from the Coast Guard 7th District of an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon alert at 2:45 a.m., Thursday, plotting 80 miles east of Cape Canaveral.
A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew was directed to launch to assess the situation and commenced searching after making contact with the sailing vessel crew and learning that a crew member had gone overboard without a life jacket.
The two crew members aboard were instructed to proceed to shore. While en route, the sailing vessel suffered tattered sails and became disabled. The Coast Guard Cutter Heron crew began towing the vessel and handed the tow off once closer to shore to a Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew who proceeded to tow the vessel into Ponce Inlet.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater
- Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered
- Coast Guard Cutter Heron
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection fixed-wing aircraft
