Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircrew off Maui

Dec 19th, 2022 · 0 Comment
The Coast Guard 14th District is responsible for a vast area of the Pacific Ocean including Hawaii, American Samoa, and Guam. Coast Guard crews respond to many incidents in the region ranging from search and rescue to environmental response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West/Released)

The Coast Guard 14th District is responsible for a vast area of the Pacific Ocean including Hawaii, American Samoa, and Guam. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West/Released)

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for the missing aircrew off Maui, Sunday.

“Working with U.S. Coast Guard assets, the Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol and the Coast Guard Auxiliary, our team conducted a total of 28 searches, over the course of 67 hours, covering over 4,732 square nautical miles,” said Jennifer Conklin, the Coast Guard District 14 Search and Rescue Program Manager. “While it is not an easy decision, we have suspended the active search pending any further new information.”

At approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday, watchstanders at Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu received a report from the Honolulu Control Facility of a downed Hawaii Life Flight aircraft 16-miles south of Hona with three crewmembers on board.

Multiple aircrews from Air Station Barbers Point were deployed immediately after the notification and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart was diverted to join in the search.

Involved in the search were:

  • Multiple Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
  • Multiple Air Station Barbers Point HC-130J Hercules aircrews
  • Multiple Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews
  • The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134)
  • Coast Guard Auxiliary aircrews
  • Aircrews from the Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.