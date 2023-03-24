Coast Guard suspends search for missing 7-year-old near Moss Landing

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for a missing seven-year-old male in the vicinity of Moss Landing, Thursday.
The search was suspended pending further developments after Coast Guard responders conducted 11.5 cumulative search hours covering approximately five square nautical miles with no sign of the missing boy.
Coast Guard Station Monterey watchstanders received a relayed report from Monterey County dispatch at 7:47 p.m., Wednesday, from a good Samaritan who spoke with a three-year-old boy who stated his mother went missing in the vicinity of Moss Landing.
Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew and diverted an Air Station San Francisco aircrew aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assist in the search.
California Fire located the missing woman and transferred her to a local hospital.
California Fire reported that the three-year-old boy later stated that his seven-year-old brother was also missing.
Assets involved in the search:
- Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews
- Coast Guard Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew
- Coast Guard Station Monterey 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew
- California State Parks first responders
- Monterey County Sheriff’s Department first responders
- California Fire first responders
The weather on scene was winds of 16 mph and a water temperature of 53 degrees Fahrenheit.
