Coast Guard suspends search for missing 34-year old boater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for Russell Hines, a 34 year-old boater who was reported overdue Monday morning.

The Coast Guard initially received the report of the missing man from the James City County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10 a.m. Monday.

Crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin, Station Portsmouth and Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, searched a total of 234 square miles and a total of 45 asset hours.

“We grieve with Mr. Hines’s loved ones and offer them our deepest condolences,” says Cmdr. Jason Ingram, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “Thank you to all of our crew members and local partner agencies for your efforts. We are suspending this search with very heavy hearts. I ask that all boaters please use all available safety measures on the water including engine disabling switches, life jackets, locator beacons, and float plans.”

Partnering agencies also participated in the search effort on shore, air, and sea:

James City County Fire Department

James City County Police Department

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources

West Point Volunteer Fire Department

Prince George’s County Fire Department

Newport News Fire Department

York County Fire Department

Surry County Sheriff’s Office

Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team

