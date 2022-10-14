Coast Guard suspends search for missing 17 year old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a 17-year-old male who went missing off South Padre Island, Texas, Wednesday.
At 3:04 p.m., good Samaritans located the 17 year old unresponsive on the beach approximately 8 miles north of where he was last seen swimming.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstanders stating they received a 911 relay of a missing swimmer last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and a Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement boat crew to search for the missing swimmer.
South Padre Island Fire Department, Cameron County Park Rangers and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department personnel also assisted with search efforts.
“This outcome is truly heartbreaking and tragic, as our rescue crews always hope for a positive outcome when searching for a missing loved one,” said Lt. j.g. David Guerreiro, command duty officer, Sector Corpus Christi. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to this young man’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
