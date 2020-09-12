Coast Guard suspends search for mariner 300-miles east of Hawaii

HONOLULU — Coast Guard watchstanders have suspended the search for the missing mariner, Phouc Nguyen, 300-miles east of Hawaii.

Crews searched approximately 77 hours covering 8,821 square nautical miles, an area roughly the size of New Hampshire.

At 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders were notified by the fishing vessel St. Marieanne that Nguyen was missing. Upon notification, JRCC deployed Coast Guard assets to search the area with the help of the fishing vessel crew.

“We always want to continue searching with every asset at our disposal,” said Lt. Diane French, Command Duty Officer. “It’s always a difficult decision to suspend, but did at sundown pending any further new information, which can reactivate the search.”

Involved in the search were:

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC – 1126)

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL – 756) with sUAS Scan Eagle drone capabilities

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrews

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews

The crew of the fishing vessel St. Marianne

