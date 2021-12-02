Coast Guard suspends search for man overboard near Baton Rouge

Dec 2nd, 2021

USCG MH-65 File Photo

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man overboard from the motor vessel American Queen near Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Rescue crews searched for more than 100 miles of the Lower Mississippi River for approximately 32 hours.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the American Queen reporting a man overboard and stated they launched a man-overboard rescue boatcrew. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from mile marker 230 to mile marker 224 for deep draft commercial vessels.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small
Coast Guard Cutter Kickapoo
East and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department marine units
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Louisiana State University Campus police for shoreline search

