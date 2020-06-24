Coast Guard suspends search for man near Red Rocks, Lake Champlain

BOSTON — Coast Guard crews suspended their search for a 52-year-old man off Red Rocks, on Lake Champlain, Vermont, Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:44 p.m., Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England Command Center received a report of multiple people in the water.
A total of six people were in an 18-foot boat and four people ended up in the water after the boat came to a stop. One person was recovered unresponsive, and later pronounced deceased, two others were able to swim to shore, and the other subject to the search and rescue case, has not been found. It is unclear how everyone ended up in the water, but no one was wearing lifejackets. The incident is under investigation.
“Pending further developments, we have suspended the active search,” said Cmdr. James McLay, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones involved. This tragic accident has deeply impacted responders and serves as a stark reminder to take wearing a life jacket seriously.”
Coast Guard crews searched for approximately 18 hours covering 35 square nautical miles.
Search crews include:
Coast Guard Station Burlington 29-foot Response Boat-Small
Coast Guard Station Burlington 45-foot Response Boat-Medium
Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter
Vermont State Police
Burlington Fire Department
Colchester Fire Department
For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs and videos, follow us on Flickr.
Recent Comments