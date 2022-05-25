Coast Guard suspends search for man near Melbourne beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing man after his still running 29-foot boat was discovered washed ashore, Thursday, on Melbourne Beach.
Missing is 68-year-old Dale Allan Hossfield from Vero Beach.
The Coast Guard searched approximately 4, 264 square miles, roughly the size of Connecticut, and searched for a total of 132 hours.
It was reported Hossfield left from Fort Pierce Inlet at approximately 2 p.m., Wednesday.
“We have made the difficult decision to suspend the search for Dale Hossfield,” said Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Delgado, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue coordinator. “We extend our deepest condolences to Dale’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report Wednesday that a 29-foot boat had washed ashore on Melbourne Beach with the engines still running. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast over VHF-FM Channel 16 notifying all mariners to keep a lookout for Hossfield and directed the launch of Coast Guard air and surface assets to begin searching for Hossfield.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search:
Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew
Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew
Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew
Coast Guard Cutter Manowar (WPB-87330) boat crew
Coast Guard Cutter Ibis (WPB-87338) boat crew
Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack (WPB-87353) boat crew
Coast Guard Auxilary Saber-14 aircrew
Also searching were Florida Fish and Wildlife and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dale Allan Hossfield, please contact Coast Guard Sector Miami command center at 305-535-4472.
