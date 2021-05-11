Coast Guard suspends search for man near Boca Raton Inlet

MIAMI — Coast Guard crews suspended the search for Wonny Kerr, Tuesday, who was reported as missing on Friday approximately 1.5 miles north of Boca Raton Inlet.

Coast Guard Sector Miami command center watchstanders received initial notification from Boca Raton Police Department 911 dispatcher, Friday at approximately 11:30 p.m. stating there was one missing person from a capsized vessel off Boca Raton Inlet. BRPD was notified by a good Samaritan who rescued five of the six people from the capsized vessel.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 110 total asset hours and an area of about 4,337 square miles, roughly the size of Connecticut.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Kerr,” said Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian, Commander Coast Guard Sector Miami. “The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is never one we come to lightly.”

Coast Guard and partner agencies involved in the search include:

Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale

Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet

Coast Guard Air Station Miami

Coast Guard Cutter William Flores

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission surface and air assets

Boca Raton Police Department divers and side scan sonar

Boca Raton Fireboat

If you have any further information on this case, please reach out to the Sector Miami Command Center at 305-535-4300.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.