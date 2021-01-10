Coast Guard suspends search for man missing 1200 miles northeast of Bermuda

PORTSMOUTH, VA. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing mariner approximately 1,200 miles northeast of Bermuda, Sunday.

Coast Guard crews searched more than 24 hours and over 980 square miles for the missing man, who reportedly fell from the 541-foot refrigerated cargo ship, Baltic Klipper.

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Fifth District Command Center received a call from Portugal Maritime Rescue Coordination Center Ponta Delgada, at approximately 12 a.m., Saturday, notifying them that a man entered the water from the ship.

“Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the individual during these hard times.” said Capt. Timothy Eason, chief of incident management for the Coast Guard’s Fifth District. “We appreciate the international coordination efforts with the maritime rescue community in Portugal, as well as those enrolled in the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System. The coordinated efforts demonstrated dedication, and focus by completing a full and extensive search.”

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to the fifth district command center watchstanders at (757) 398-6390.

