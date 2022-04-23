Coast Guard suspends search for man in water near Port Mansfield

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday, for a man last seen in the water Friday near Port Mansfield, Texas.
Coast Guard crews searched approximately 725 square miles for over 6.5 combined hours.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report from a fisherman at 11:55 p.m. Friday of a man in the water offshore the north side of the Port Mansfield jetties.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew launched to search for the man. Raymondville Fire Department also launched a marine unit to assist in the search.
The man was last seen wearing a camo life jacket and attempting to swim to the south side of the jetties.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Station South Padre Island
- Raymondville Fire Department
