Coast Guard suspends search for man in water near Port Mansfield

Apr 23rd, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft file photo

Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft file photo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard suspended its search Saturday, for a man last seen in the water Friday near Port Mansfield, Texas.

Coast Guard crews searched approximately 725 square miles for over 6.5 combined hours.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report from a fisherman at 11:55 p.m. Friday of a man in the water offshore the north side of the Port Mansfield jetties.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast while a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew launched to search for the man. Raymondville Fire Department also launched a marine unit to assist in the search.

The man was last seen wearing a camo life jacket and attempting to swim to the south side of the jetties.

Involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Station South Padre Island
  • Raymondville Fire Department

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.