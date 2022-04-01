Coast Guard suspends search for man in water near Galveston,

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard suspended its search efforts Friday morning, for a 22-year-old man who went into the water after his vessel sank near Galveston, Texas, Thursday.
The missing man has been identified as Sergy Estrada.
Coast Guard crews searched approximately 227 square miles for over 40 combined hours.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified by Houston Pilots at 1:03 a.m. that three men had gone into the water after their 12-foot jon boat sank near the Galveston Jetties. Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to search for the individuals. Coast Guard Cutter Alligator crews later launched to assist in search efforts.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., a Houston Pilot crew notified Coast Guard watchstanders that they had rescued two of the people from the water and brought them ashore to Dock 10. Emergency medical services personnel transported the two men to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston in reportedly stable condition.
The three individuals were reportedly in the water together for an extensive amount of time before a wave separated them.
“It is never easy making the decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and it’s only made after careful consideration of many resources and factors,” said Capt. Keith Donohue, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston. “After spending time with Sergy’s family over the past couple of days, I know how profoundly they miss their loved one, and I wish them the best during this difficult time.”
