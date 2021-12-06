Coast Guard suspends search for man 90 miles offshore Galveston

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing fisherman 90 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Monday.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 3,087 square miles for over 25 search hours.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification from a concerned friend of the fisherman. The fisherman departed on Nov. 30, 2021, and was expected back Saturday.

Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew, and a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist.

The Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircrew located his fishing vessel near the Claypile Bank 90 miles offshore Galveston and lowered down a rescue swimmer who verified that there was no one on the vessel.

Coast Guard Cutter Hawk was launched to further assist with search efforts along with Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrews.

“Since Saturday, our Coast Guard crews, using all available assets, have been putting forth their best effort to find Mr. Marinic, working tirelessly and covering over 3,000 square miles during our search,” said Capt. Keith Donohue, deputy commander of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. “Mr. Marinic is a well-known and experienced maritime worker and is also a pillar in the Galveston fishing community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who know him, during this most difficult time.”

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

Coast Guard Cutter Hawk

