Coast Guard suspends search for fisherman near Cobb Island

COBB ISLAND, Md. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing fisherman in the vicinity of Cobb Island on the Potomac River, Thursday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region received a report Wednesday evening from the Charles County Fire Department of an overdue fisherman.

A Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched from Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City.

After launching, Towboat Cobb Island crewmembers located the fisherman’s vessel aground on the shoreline of Westmoreland County, Virginia.

Coast Guard Cutter Bluefin was launched to further assist with search efforts along with Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River aircrews.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 663 square miles for 35 search hours.

The following partner agencies also launched to assist with search efforts:

Maryland State Troopers

Maryland Natural Resources Police

Cobb Island Fire Department

St. Mary’s County Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue

Towboat Cobb Island

“The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and other marine assets will continue search operations, weather allowing,” said Bill Smith, Charles County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Public Information Officer. “We ask that all boaters that are on the Potomac River over the weekend stay vigilant and safe.”

Any person with information that could assist search efforts can contact the Cobb Island Fire Department at 301-259-4258.

