Coast Guard suspends search for fallen Oregon hiker

CHARLESTON, Ore. — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 17-year-old male after completing more than 9.5 hours of combined intensive searches in the vicinity of Norton Gulch.
Coast Guard Sector North Bend coordinated three searches throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to assist the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. Sector North Bend directed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Coos Bay 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew to respond at 8 p.m. Air and boatcrews saturated the Sunset Bay State Park area several times in an effort to locate the teenager.
The search is suspended pending further information.
“Suspending a search is always a difficult decision,” said Cmdr. Michael Baird, operations officer for Sector North Bend. “The decision to suspend is made with great care and consideration, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young man.”
