Coast Guard suspends search for boy near Jetty Park in Matagorda, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing ten-year-old male Monday evening after a body was located matching the missing child’s description near the mouth of the Colorado River in Matagorda, Texas.
On Sunday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 6:53 p.m. of a ten-year-old male and a 30-year-old male who had gone missing while swimming. The body of the 30-year-old was recovered Sunday evening.
Watchstanders directed the launch of two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews from Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor and Station Freeport as well as a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. Additionally, the Coast Guard dispatched an HC-144 aircraft from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi and launched the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson, a 145-foot fast response cutter homeported in Galveston, Texas, to aid in the search efforts.
Resources from the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office, Matagorda Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens, Texas Search and Rescue, and Texas EquuSearch also aided in search efforts.
At approximately 8 p.m. Sunday evening, the missing 30-year-old male was located deceased onshore. At approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday evening, the missing 10-year-old male was also located deceased onshore.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the two swimmers during this difficult time,” said Capt. Jason Smith, commanding officer for Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston.
Involved in the search were:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson
- Coast Guard Station Freeport
- Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor
- Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office
- Matagorda Volunteer Fire Department
- Texas Game Wardens
- Texas Search and Rescue
- Texas EquuSearch
