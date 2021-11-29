Coast Guard suspends search for boater near Frying Pan Shoals

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 44-year-old man in the vicinity of Frying Pan Shoals, North Carolina, Monday.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report from a friend of the boater.
The mariner was seen on surveillance footage leaving the Federal Point Yacht Club on Monday, November 22 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on his 19-foot SeaCraft vessel.
The Coast Guard searched a total of approximately 7,498 square miles over the course of 53 hours.
Assets that conducted searches are:
- A HC-130 Hercules aircraft aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
- A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oak Island
- A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach
- Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder
- Coast Guard Cutter Razorbill
“The decision to suspend a search is made after careful consideration of all aspects of a case,” said Cmdr. Corrie Sergent, the Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for this case. “Our sincere thoughts go out to the family and friends of the individual involved in this case.”
