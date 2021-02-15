Coast Guard suspends search for 6 missing people 23 miles east of Fort Pierce

MIAMI — The Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday at 10:30 p.m., for six people who were reported as missing approximately 23 miles east of Fort Pierce.
Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a call from a good Samaritan stating they had rescued a Jamaican national from the water while he was atop a capsized vessel about 23 miles east of Fort Pierce. A Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew launched to the scene, received the survivor and transferred him ashore to local emergency medical services.The survivor reported to the Coast Guard that there were six other people who were in the water after their boat capsized Wednesday after they departed from Bimini, Bahamas.
The Coast Guard searched an area of 10,694 miles for a total of 140 hours.
Florida Wing Civil Air Patrol crew were also involved in the search.
Coast Guard assets involved in the search were:
- Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane
- Coast Guard Cutter Manatee (WPB-87363)
- Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC-625)
- Coast Guard Cutter Ibis (WPB-87338)
- Coast Guard Cutter Yellowfin (WPB-87319)
- Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish (WPB-87346)
- Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce 45-foot Reponse Boat-Medium
- Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter
“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Capt. JoAnn Burdian, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of those involved during this difficult time.”
If you have any further information on this case, please reach out to our command center at 305-535-4300.
