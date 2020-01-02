Coast Guard suspends search for 5 missing fishermen near Sutwik Island

JUNEAU, Alaska – The Coast Guard suspended its search Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. for five missing fishermen in the waters near Sutwik Island, Alaska.

The search spanned over 20 hours, 1,400 square miles and included the following assets:

4 MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews

2 HC-130 Hercules airplane crews

Coast Guard Cutter Mellon (WHEC 717)

“The decision to suspend an active search and rescue case is never easy, and it’s only made after careful consideration of a myriad of factors,” said Rear Adm. Matthew Bell, 17th District Commander. “Our deepest condolences to the friends and families impacted by this tragedy.”

Watchstanders at the 17th District Command Center in Juneau were notified of a mayday call via High Frequency radio on Tuesday evening from the fishing vessel Scandies Rose, which capsized and sank approximately five miles southeast of Sutwik Island.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules airplane crews launched from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak. The Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived on-scene and rescued two survivors from a life raft. The survivors were taken to the hospital in Kodiak, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

After exhausting all leads and careful consideration of survival probability, the Coast Guard suspends an active search pending new information or developments.