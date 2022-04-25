Coast Guard suspends search for 3 near Crescent City Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search for three missing minors near the Crescent City Connection Bridge Sunday evening in New Orleans.

Missing are a 15-year-old male, 14-year-old female and 8-year-old female last seen entering the water Saturday evening near the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” said Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

Rescue crews searched more than 93 miles along the Mississippi River with a combined 55 total hours.

Rescue crews involved in the search were:

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boatcrews

The Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew

Coast Guard Station New Orleans boatcrew

Coast Guard Station Venice boatcrews

New Orleans Police and Fire Departments

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

St, Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office

Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

