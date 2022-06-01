Coast Guard suspends search for 21-year-old man near Lorain, Ohio

CLEVELAND – Coast Guard air and surface crews suspended the search efforts for a 21-year-old male on Lake Erie near Lakeview Beach, Ohio.

The man was last seen in the water attempting to swim out and rescue a 15-year-old male who was seen disappearing below the surface just off Lakeview Beach in Lorain, Ohio.

Watch standers at Coast Guard Sector Buffalo initially received a call from a 911 emergency operator at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday. The 911 operator relayed that the 15-year-old was struggling in the water, eventually sinking below the surface. The 21-year-old had been on the beach and swam after the person in distress to attempt a rescue.

Following the 911 call, watch standers directed the launch of a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Detroit and launched a small boat from Station Lorain to search for the two persons in the water. Local responders were able to locate and recover the body of the 15-year-old, who was later pronounced deceased by a coroner.

Coast Guard Station Lorain is providing a safety zone around the area to allow partner agencies to safely continue recovery operations.

