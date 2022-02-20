Coast Guard suspends search for 2 in water near Port Mansfield, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for two people from a capsized vessel near Port Mansfield, Texas.
Coast Guard crews searched approximately 234 square miles for seven combined hours before suspending the search at 7:35 p.m. Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders received notification from Texas Parks & Wildlife Department personnel at 3:12 p.m. Friday that eight or nine individuals had gone missing after their boat capsized in the Laguna Madre north of Port Mansfield, reportedly at sunset Wednesday. TPWD personnel reported that three men had made it ashore and that four or five people may still be missing.
An adult female believed to be connected with the capsizing had been recovered unresponsive by Willacy County Sheriff’s Department personnel around midnight on Friday.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew from Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, as well as 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement and 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crews from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island.
Two adult males were recovered unresponsive by South Padre Island Police Department and TPWD personnel at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday.
After interviewing survivors, U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel reported that eight people had initially been aboard the vessel; two are still missing.
“Since we got the call Friday, our crews have relentlessly scoured the area, hoping to find more survivors,” said Chief Petty Officer Richard Godsey, command duty officer, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend our search, an outcome that weighs heavily on us all.”
