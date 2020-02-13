Coast Guard suspends search after radio beacon alert, debris found off NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard suspended its search on Thursday after an unregistered emergency position indicating radio beacon alert lead responders to debris approximately 126 miles southeast off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton and Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System vessels searched approximately 2663 square miles since Tuesday afternoon.

There were no additional signs of distress reported or vessels known to be overdue in the area.

“We would like to thank our maritime partners in AMVER who agreed to assist in this case,” said Lt. j.g. Victoria Moon, watchstander during the case “We ask that owners of EPIRB’s ensure they register their devices. It allows us to quickly reach the owners in emergency situations and expedites search and rescue. If anyone believes they have information that can assist this case, please call the District Five command center at 757-398-6231.”