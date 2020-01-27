Coast Guard suspends search after divers located canoers bodies

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— Newport News and York County divers who were assisting the Coast Guard in a multi-agency search for two missing men near the mouth of the Poquoson River located and recovered their bodies Monday.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all of those family members and friends who are affected during this difficult time,” said Capt. Kevin M. Carroll, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “We always try to impress the importance of safety equipment, even something as simple as wearing a life jacket, so that we can help assist you.”

The search began when a man called 911 this morning, reporting that he made it to shore after his canoe capsized with two other men aboard. The message was relayed to Sector Virginia command center watchstanders at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The men’s bodies were recovered 600 yards offshore by Newport News and York county divers after being located by side-scan sonar. They were recovered at approximately 5:35 p.m.

Coast Guard air and boat crews searched alongside the Hampton Fire Department, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, York County, Abington Fire and Rescue, Poquoson County, Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown, Coast Guard Auxiliary and James City County.

The original story can be found here.