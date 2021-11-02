Coast Guard suspends active search for overdue pilot off Chatham

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod's MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its active search Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., for an overdue aircraft in the vicinity of Nauset Beach, Massachusetts, pending new information.

Coast Guard crews searched a total of 55 hours covering more than 2,076 square miles with no sign of missing pilot or aircraft.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received a report at 10:34 p.m, Sunday, from the Air Force Regional Command Center reporting a possible downed, white and beige, Piper 28 aircraft four miles east of Sampson Island.

Search crews included:

  • Coast Guard Station Chatham 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, MH-60 Jayhawk crew
  • Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Sanibel (WPB 1312) crew
  • Coast Guard Cutter Tybee (WPB 1330) crew
  • Chatham Harbormaster
  • Harwich Harbormaster
  • Orleans Harbor Master
  • Two additional local assets, including towboat

If anyone has new information regarding this case, please call Sector Southeastern New England at 508-457-3211.

