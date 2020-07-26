Coast Guard surveys aftermath of Hurricane Hanna

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts an overflight of areas impacted by Hurricane Hanna near Aransas Pass, Texas, July 26, 2020. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducted a 115 mile survey beginning at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, transiting east to Rockport, Texas, south to Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi, Texas, and west to Driscoll, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts an overflight of areas impacted by Hurricane Hanna near Aransas Pass, Texas, July 26, 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard conducted an overflight to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna near Corpus Christi, Texas, Sunday.

A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducted a 115 mile survey beginning at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, transiting east to Rockport, Texas, south to Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi, Texas, and west to Driscoll, Texas.

“Due to the storm path having turned more south than expected Corpus Christi was spared from more extensive damage,” said Lt. Logan Swan, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 aircraft commander. “We urge mariners to monitor future storm warnings and heed all advisories.”

A second flight is scheduled to be conducted to survey areas north of Rockport, Texas. Rear Adm. John Nadeau, commanding officer, Eighth Coast Guard District, was scheduled to conduct an overflight survey of the areas impacted by Hurricane Hanna, Sunday afternoon.

