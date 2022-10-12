Coast Guard Strategy released for 2022 and beyond

WASHINGTON – Adm. Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard, released the Coast Guard Strategy on Wednesday, October 12, which provides a framework for the service’s priorities during the next four years and beyond.

The Coast Guard Strategy positions the service’s workforce as the top priority of Coast Guard senior leaders. It also builds on Fagan’s Commandant’s Intent to generate sustained readiness, resilience, and capability to enhance America’s maritime safety, security, and prosperity.

Within this strategy, Fagan describes her three priorities to enable the service to meet the demands of a changing world and remain Semper Paratus in service to the nation:

Transform our total workforce : The Coast Guard must provide our workforce with a personnel management model that best aligns the talents, desires, and experiences of an individual with the needs of the service to maximize the performance of both.

: The Coast Guard must provide our workforce with a personnel management model that best aligns the talents, desires, and experiences of an individual with the needs of the service to maximize the performance of both. Sharpen our competitive edge : The Coast Guard must quickly deliver and integrate new capabilities and processes to meet emerging requirements in a constantly changing environment.

: The Coast Guard must quickly deliver and integrate new capabilities and processes to meet emerging requirements in a constantly changing environment. Advance our mission excellence: The Coast Guard must employ our assets and people in new ways, applying our vital resources to the highest priority missions.

“The pace of change in today’s world is accelerating,” said Fagan. “If we do not adapt, this accelerating pace of change will overtake our ability to protect, defend, and save the American public we serve. Now is the time to move our service forward.”

Adm. Fagan assumed the duties as the 27th Commandant on June 1, 2022, at Coast Guard Headquarters. The Coast Guard Strategy, Commandant’s Intent, and vision statement can be found at USCG Commandant’s Home Page.