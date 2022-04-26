Coast Guard stops uninspected passenger vessel off Marathon

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Marathon boarding team terminated the voyage of an 24-foot uninspected passenger vessel voyage carrying two passengers for hire, Monday, near Stirrup Key, Marathon, Florida.

During the safety boarding, the boarding team discovered the operator was not enrolled in a random drug testing program as required by 46 C.F.R. 16.230, and a Captain of the Port Order was issued requiring the vessel to immediately cease operations until it is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

“While mariners must pass a drug test prior to the issuance of their credential, they are also required to be enrolled in a random drug testing program to ensure they remain drug free while actively employed,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cameron Cooper, Coast Guard Sector Key West chief of prevention. “Marine employers who fail to enroll their operators in these testing programs can face penalties up to $8,433 per occurrence.”

