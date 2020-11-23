Coast Guard stops illegal charter near Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI — Coast Guard law enforcement crews terminated an illegal charter, Sunday near Middle River.
A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement team conducted a boarding of a 24-foot vessel with eight passengers aboard operating as an illegal small passenger vessel.
The vessel’s voyage was terminated and cited for the following violations:
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 176.100A for not having a valid Certificate of Inspection.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 15.515B for not having a credentialed mariner in control while operating a small passenger vessel.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.201 for failure to have a drug and alcohol program.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 170.120 for failure to have a valid stability letter.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 15.401 for failure to employ an appropriately credentialed mariner.
“Illegal charters can be dangerous with unqualified and untrained operators unaware of what to do in maritime emergency situations,” said Jesus Porrata, chief of investigations, Coast Guard Sector Miami. “Before you step aboard a vessel ask to see the captain’s credentials and their vessel’s certificate of inspection to ensure the vessel has all the required safety equipment required aboard in case of an emergency.”
Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels can face maximum civil penalties of: $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations. Charters that violate a Captain of the Port Order can face over $95,000. Some potential civil penalties for illegally operating a passenger vessel are:
- Up to $7,846 for failure of operators to be enrolled in a chemical testing program.
- Up to $4,888 for failure to provide a Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers for hire.
- Up to $16,687 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over 5 gross tons.
- Up to $12,219 for failure to have been issued a valid Stability Letter prior to placing vessel in service with more than passengers for hire.
- Up to $95,881 for every day of failure to comply with a Captain of the Port Order.
