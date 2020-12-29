Coast Guard stops illegal charter near Fort Lauderdale

MIAMI — The Coast Guard terminated an illegal charter of the 20-foot pontoon vessel, FL6393PC, Monday in the Cox’s Landing 15th Street boat ramp in Fort Lauderdale.
A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement team conducted a boarding of the vessel with eight people aboard: seven were passengers for hire and one owner operating as an illegal small passenger vessel.
The voyage was terminated and cited for the following violations:
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 176.100(a)-for not having a valid Certificate of Inspection.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.201- for failure to have a drug and alcohol program.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 15.515(b)- for not having a credentialed mariner in control while operating a small passenger vessel.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 15.401(a)- for failure to employ an appropriately credentialed mariner.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 180.71- for failure to ensure there are appropriate number of life jackets for persons on board and that life jackets comply with 180.71(a)-(e).
“The owner of the vessel should not be the operator of a bareboat charter,” said Lt. Jody Stiger, marine investigator at Coast Guard Sector Miami. “The owner can provide a list of captains to choose from, allowing the charterer to have complete control in selecting a captain and crew they want.”
Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels can face maximum civil penalties of: $60,000 or over for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations. Charters that violate a Captain of the Port Order can face over $95,000. Some potential civil penalties for illegally operating a passenger vessel are:
- Up to $7,846 for failure of operators to be enrolled in a chemical testing program.
- Up to $4,888 for failure to provide a Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers for hire.
- Up to $16,687 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over 5 gross tons.
- Up to $12,219 for failure to have been issued a valid Stability Letter prior to placing vessel in service with more than six passengers for hire.
- Up to $95,881 for every day of failure to comply with a Captain of the Port Order.
