Coast Guard stops 2 illegal charters near Port Everglades

MIAMI — Coast Guard law enforcement crews terminated two illegal charters, Saturday, near Port Everglades.
A Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement team conducted a boarding of the 22-foot vessel, Sea Fox, with two passengers aboard and a personal water craft with one passenger aboard operating as an illegal small passenger vessel.
The vessel’s voyage was terminated and cited for the following violations:
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.201 for failure to have a drug and alcohol program.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 24.05 for operating as an uninspected passenger vessel.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 15.605 for failure to have a credentialed operator for uninspected passenger vessel.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 15.401 for failure to employ an appropriately credentialed mariner.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 25.25(c) for operation of a vessel carrying passengers for hire, or a vessel 40-feet or more in length, with an insufficient number of type or type of approved or suitable sized personal flotation devices.
A second Station Fort Lauderdale law enforcement team conducted a boarding of the 50-foot vessel, L’Attitude Adjustment, with 12 passengers and two crew members aboard operating as an illegal small passenger vessel.
The vessel’s voyage was terminated and cited for the following violations:
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 176.100 for not having a valid certificate of inspection.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 16.201 for failure to have a drug and alcohol program.
- Violation of 46 C.F.R. 67.7 for failure to have a certificate of documentation endorsed for coastwise trade.
“If someone wants to be a captain, they should contact the Coast Guard to get the proper credentials,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Smith, law enforcement team boarding officer, Station Fort Lauderdale. “The captain is also responsible for getting the proper training needed to legally operate a vessel and ensure it has the proper safety equipment in case of a maritime emergency.”
Owners and operators of illegal passenger vessels can face maximum civil penalties of: $60,000 or more for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations. Charters that violate a Captain of the Port Order can face over $95,000. Some potential civil penalties for illegally operating a passenger vessel are:
- Up to $7,846 for failure of operators to be enrolled in a chemical testing program.
- Up to $4,888 for failure to provide a Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection for vessels carrying more than six passengers for hire.
- Up to $16,687 for failure to produce a valid Certificate of Documentation for vessels over 5 gross tons.
- Up to $12,219 for failure to have been issued a valid Stability Letter prior to placing vessel in service with more than passengers for hire.
- Up to $95,881 for every day of failure to comply with a Captain of the Port Order.
