Coast Guard Station Portsmouth holds change of command ceremony

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Senior Chief Petty Officer Thomas Frisbie relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Karel Mullen as the Officer in Charge of Coast Guard Station Portsmouth during a change of command ceremony held at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth Friday morning.

Capt. Samson Stevens, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia, presided over the ceremony.

Mullen will be retiring after 25 years of active duty service in the Coast Guard.

Frisbie is reporting to Station Portsmouth after a successful tour serving as the Officer in Charge of Station Gulfport in Gulfport, Mississippi. This is Frisbie’s third tour in command.

Station Portsmouth is a multi-mission station which conducts search and rescue, recreational boating safety, maritime law enforcement, ports and waterways security, and marine environmental response operations.

Change of command ceremonies are time-honored traditions deeply rooted in Coast Guard and Naval history signifying the total transfer of responsibility, authority, and command of a military unit.

