Coast Guard Station Marathon rescues 1, stops illegal migrant venture

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Marathon law enforcement crew rescued one person, Monday, after stopping an illegal migration venture on a rustic vessel about 15 miles south of Marathon.

The crew was handing out life jackets when one person jumped off the rustic vessel. A crewmember threw a heaving line, rescuing the person in the water.

Station Marathon’s crew arrived on scene after a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an illegal migration venture on a rustic vessel at approximately 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

