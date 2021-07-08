Coast Guard Station Gloucester crews rescue 40 aboard Yankee Patriot II

Crews from Coast Guard Station Gloucester rescued 40 people aboard the Yankee Patriot II in the Gloucester harbor on July 7, 2021. The fishing charter experienced an engine room fire which was put out by local harbormasters and its onboard fire suppression systems. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)

Crews from Coast Guard Station Gloucester rescued 40 people aboard the Yankee Patriot II in the Gloucester harbor on July 7, 2021.  (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)

BOSTON — Coast Guard Station Gloucester rescued 40 people aboard the fishing charter Yankee Patriot II Wednesday after a reported engine fire.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Station Gloucester received a call on Channel 16 that the fishing charter, Yankee Patriot II, had a fire on board and requested immediate assistance. The station launched three of its assets, two 47-foot Motor Lifeboats and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small. Gloucester Harbormaster also launched their asset to assist.

Once on scene, crews from Station Gloucester were able to safely transfer all 40 passengers on to the two, 47-foot MLBs, taking them safely back to Station Gloucester with no injuries reported.

Once all passengers were on land, all four response vessels then escorted the Yankee Patriot II safely back to their homeport at the pier in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

