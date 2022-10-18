Coast Guard Station Annapolis to hold open house

ANNAPOLIS, M.D. – The crew at Coast Guard Station Annapolis is scheduled to host a free public open house Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Coast Guard Station Annapolis.

Members of the public are invited to learn about Coast Guard operations, safe boating tips and career opportunities.

Coast Guard members, who represent a diverse array of job specialties, will be available to speak with visitors and provide tours of the station and assets.

Local and state law enforcement agencies, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Coast Guard Recruiting Office Baltimore are expected to participate in the event. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City will provide a search and rescue demonstration and static display of the Dolphin rescue helicopter.

