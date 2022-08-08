Coast Guard, state, locals rescue 5 after boat capsizes near Barnegat Inlet

BARNEGAT INLET, N.J. – The Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, rescued five people from the water Sunday after their personal boat capsized at the entrance to Barnegat Inlet.
At approximately 6:57 p.m. Sunday watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay were informed that a vessel had capsized, stranding six people in the water.
A 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew launched from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Inlet to assist the stranded boaters. Coast Guard boat crews rescued three people, an off-duty lifeguard rescued two and the remaining boater swam to shore.
New Jersey State Police personnel, Tow Boat crews, and a good Samaritan also assisted with rescue efforts.
All five rescued boaters were transported ashore to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. The survivors were reported to be in stable condition.
