Coast Guard solicits comments on bridge replacement on Snohomish River, WA

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard has received an application from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company requesting approval of plans for the replacement of a bridge over a navigable waterway.

The bridge to be replaced is over the Snohomish River at waterway mile 3.5 near Everett.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company proposes to replace degraded north fender piles and timbers that no longer provide adequate protection from vessel allisions. The project replaces the existing 360-foot long north fender that is composed of 200 creosote treated piles and timbers.

To restore adjacent tidal wetlands, the project will remove an additional 200 derelict piles located immediately to the north of the north fender. The existing north fender will be replaced with a 360-foot long steel and composite system within the same footprint as the existing fender. The replacement finder will consist of 42, 24-inch diameter steel pipe piles with a composite panel system.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as lead federal agency determined the bridge project qualifies as a Categorical Exclusion under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the project does not have any significant environmental impacts.

The complete public notice can be viewed and printed from the following website: https://www.navcen.uscg.gov/D13BN .

The public may submit comments by calling the Coast Guard Bridge Administrator at 206-220-7282, or contacting the administrator via email at D13-SMB-D13BRIDGES@uscg.mil, or by mail at: Commander (dpw), Thirteenth Coast Guard District , 910 2nd Avenue, Suite 3510, Seattle, WA.

Comments must be received prior to October 30, 2020 and will be made part of the case record.