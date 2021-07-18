Coast Guard Seventh District holds Change of Command ceremony

Jul 18th, 2021 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Vice Adm. Steven D. Poulin, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones, the former Seventh District Commander, Rear Adm. Brenden C. McPherson, the Seventh District Commander, pose during a change of command ceremony at Air Station Miami in Opa-locka, Florida, July 15,2021. During the ceremony McPherson relieved Jones as the Seventh District Commander and Director of Department of Homeland Security Joint Task Force - Southeast. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

Coast Guard Vice Adm. Steven D. Poulin, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones, the former Seventh District Commander, Rear Adm. Brenden C. McPherson, the Seventh District Commander, pose during a change of command ceremony at Air Station Miami in Opa-locka, Florida, July 15,2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

MIAMI — The Coast Guard Seventh District staff held a change of command ceremony, Thursday, at Air Station Miami in Opa-locka, Florida.

Rear Adm. Brenden McPherson assumed the duties and responsibilities of the Seventh District Commander and Director of Department of Homeland Security Joint Task Force – Southeast from Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones.

“I’m fully committed to leading the Seventh District with integrity and purpose,” said McPherson, “We will be highly proficient and professional public servants – viewed as the partner of choice by to all who know and work with us – as we strive to remain the world’s best Coast Guard.”

McPherson’s previously served at the Chief of Staff for Coast Guard Atlantic Area command in Portsmouth, Virginia.

“I could not be more impressed with the accomplishments and dedication of the Coast Guard men and women carrying out vital missions each and every day across the southeast United States and Caribbean,” said Jones. “There is no crew or place like the Seventh.”

Jones is going to serve in Washington, D.C., as the Assistant Commandant for Human Resources.

Vice Adm. Steven D. Poulin, Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, presided over the ceremony.

A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition formally restating the continuity of the authority of command. It is a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another.

