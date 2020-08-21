Coast Guard sets Port Condition ZULU for Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan has set Port Condition ZULU for all maritime ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, due to Tropical Storm Laura.

During Port Condition ZULU, the ports will remain closed to all vessel traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port, while vessel cargo operations are suspended, including bunkering and lightering.

Owners and operators of recreational vessels should follow the small craft advisories from the National Weather Service, and take the necessary measures to safeguard the safety of their vessels.

Once the storm has cleared the area, Coast Guard port assessment teams will assess the condition of port facilities and navigable waterways. Following a satisfactory assessment of the waterway, including critical aids to navigation, the Captain of the Port San Juan will reopen the port for vessel traffic and port facilities to resume normal operations.

For more breaking news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.